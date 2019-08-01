VIDEO: 44 injured after wave pool malfunction at water park

LONGJING, China - A malfunctioning wave pool injured 44 people visiting a Chinese water park.

Video of the incident Sunday at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park shows a giant wave in the "tsunami pool" toppling over numerous guests and throwing them into the surf.

Officials say 44 people were injured, with five being hospitalized with fractured ribs.

First reports claimed the pool operator was drunk, but that was not the case.

In a statement, the Longjing city government explained what caused the accident.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people."

