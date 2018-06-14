News

Is next National Die-In planned for Disney World?

Group hints at demonstration at most popular theme park in U.S.

By Dawn Jorgenson
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The group National Die-In appears to be plotting their next visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The student-led group, which says the movement is working to pass common sense gun control to create a better and safer America, tweeted Tuesday: “Can you guess where we’re going next?” with a picture of what appears to be a D in the style of the Disney logo. 

During a demonstration, protesters lie in a corpse-like position to signify the effect of shooting massacres. 

Former Majory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg organized the last die-in at a Coral Springs Publix in May to protest the company's support for Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has been supported by the National Rifle Association.

