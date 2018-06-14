Is next National Die-In planned for Disney World?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The group National Die-In appears to be plotting their next visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The student-led group, which says the movement is working to pass common sense gun control to create a better and safer America, tweeted Tuesday: “Can you guess where we’re going next?” with a picture of what appears to be a D in the style of the Disney logo.

During a demonstration, protesters lie in a corpse-like position to signify the effect of shooting massacres.

Former Majory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg organized the last die-in at a Coral Springs Publix in May to protest the company's support for Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has been supported by the National Rifle Association.

Can you guess where we’re going next? pic.twitter.com/hQ58aFm29w — National Die-In (@NationalDieIn) June 13, 2018

