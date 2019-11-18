Joint venture: Get paid $3,000 a month to smoke and review marijuana

If you're a stoner who's dreamed of holding down a full-time job but just can't seem to get past that pre-employment drug screen, this next job listing might be your calling.

American Marijuana, which bills itself as one of the "most trusted medical marijuana resources online," wants to hire one lucky burnout to review a wide range of cannabis products from the comfort of home.

The successful candidate will get paid up to $3,000 a month. They'll also receive a monthly supply of samples completely free of charge, so they're highly informed about the products they're reviewing.

But before you get carried away, there's a few things to keep in mind – first, you must live somewhere in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal and second, there's more to it than smoking pot.

You'll also be required to produce a variety of reviews, including unboxing videos and written blog posts explaining how products work and compare to one another. So, you've got to be camera-friendly.

The right candidate must also be in good physical shape to keep up with the workload. That's for your own good too, since there's no mention of health benefits or coverage in the job listing.

To learn more or throw your name in the hat, view the job description and application form.

