JoJo Siwa's makeup line recalled due to asbestos

WASHINGTON - Say it ain't so, JoJo!

The FDA has announced it is recalling a cosmestics set the 16-year-old YouTube superstar was selling to tweens at Claire's due to the presence of asbestos.

According to the recall notice, the eyeshadow in Siwa's makeup kit tested positive for the mineral that can cause cancer.

Siwa, who has amassed almost 10 million YouTube subscribers, sells her line exclusively at Claire's. The set includes nail polish, lip glosses, compact mirror and eyeshadow.

USA Today reports the retail store was forced to pull other cosmetics in March after they also tested positive for asbestos.

Siwa's social media accounts feature the teen singing and dancing.

