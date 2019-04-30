Are South Florida cities using red-light cameras to simply rake in your green?

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Just driving into the Dolphin Mall could cost you $158 before you even start shopping.

According to numbers provided to Local 10 News by Sweetwater police, 29,672 red-light camera citations were issued by the camera on the south side of the mall at Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street. Most of the citations were issued to drivers making a right turn on red into the mall at slow speed.

Each citation generates a $158 fine.

The city could not tell Local 10 News how many citations are dismissed or paid.

"There is absolutely no reason for that camera to be at the main entrance of the Dolphin Mall," said Sweetwater Commissioner Marcos Villanueva. "This system is created to abuse the residents and abuse motorists."

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Revenue, the city of Sweetwater's six red-light cameras generated $2.5 million from July 2018 to March 2019.

"This is a business. That camera at the mall wasn't put in for safety," Villanueva said.

Villanueva is a former Sweetwater police lieutenant.

In January 2018, he made a motion to eliminate all red-light cameras in Sweetwater, but his resolution was voted down.

"If the red-light camera was giving citations to people who were taking the red light straight through the intersection, I'm all for that. But if you are making a right-hand turn going 3 mph? No," Villanueva said.

Villanueva said the intersection at Northwest 114th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street is not dangerous.

Florida's Integrated Report Exchange System, or FIRES, tracks crashes and crash data throughout the state.

According to the website, from 2011 to 2013, there were five crashes at the intersection.

There were no fatalities.

From 2014 to 2018, the website shows there were no crashes there.

"It's a gotcha moment," said Ted Hollander, an attorney with the Ticket Clinic.

Hollander has been fighting the red-light camera system in court for 10 years.

"There's a high volume of people going in the mall, and they know it," Hollander said. "A large percentage of people pay those tickets rather than go to court."

Local 10 News wanted to ask Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, who is running for re-election in May and who has favored the red-light cameras, why the Dolphin Mall camera was put there.

Local 10 investigator Jeff Weinsier sent the mayor several emails, but he never responded.

Two weeks later, Weinsier tracked him down.

"Why won't you talk to me about red-light cameras?" Weinsier asked.

"I will talk to you. I've just been real busy this week." Lopez said.

Lopez said the city does get a lot of complaints about the Dolphin Mall red light camera.

"It's probably revenue generating, but it was not placed there for a revenue source." Lopez said. "The cameras were always put in as a safety issue."

As a comparision the camera that generates the most red-light citations in Miami Gardens is at Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue.

That camera generated 16,000 citations in 2018.

In Aventura, the camera generating the largest number of citations is at the north end of the William Lehman Causeway at Country Club Drive.

That camera generated 14,000 citations for the same period.

Lopez said American Traffic Solutions, the private company contracted to run the cameras, did an analysis and made recommendations as to where camera should be placed.

The recommendations were approved by the City Commission years ago and Lopez served commission at the time.

"Now, in hindsight, the camera probably shouldn't have been placed there. It would have been better off placed somewhere else," Lopez said. "I'd prefer to have it back at 107th (Street) and Flagler (Avenue) which is a really dangerous intersection."

But Lopez has never made a recommendation to have the camera moved.

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said crimes have been solved using the data from video generated by the red-light cameras.

"I do like the fact we have Big Brother out there with the cameras. I do," Diaz said.

On May 14, the voters of Sweetwater will decide whether or not they want their city to continue to use the red-light camera system.

The issue is on the ballot.

"The worst thing you can do is ignore it," Hollander said of the citation. "You have to resolve it -- pay it or take it to court."

Hollander is currently challenging the "right turn on red" issue in court.

He said if drivers make the right-hand turn in a safe and prudent manor, they shouldn't get a citation.



