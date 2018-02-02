Broward County Judge Claudia Robinson resigns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Judge Claudia Robinson submitted her resignation Thursday.

Robinson is under investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, after a Local 10 News investigation showed that she showered Michael Ahearn, her former 2014 campaign manager, with lucrative appointments from the bench.

Robinson conceded the charges in November and agreed to a suspension in December.

Chief Judge Jack Tuter announced Robinson's Feb. 12 resignation date.

