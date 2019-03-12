Miami Gardens pastor ordered to pay $3,000 for failing to deliver car he sold

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County Judge Daniel Kanner has ordered Miami Gardens Pastor Eric D. Readon to pay $3,000 plus interest for failing to deliver a car he was allegedly selling.

LaTasha Blue filed suit against Readon in small claims court in 2017.

Blue said she gave Readon the money as a down payment.

She claims he kept the money and never produced a car.

READ: Final judgment for LaTasha Blue vs. Eric Readon.

Blue provided Local 10 News a copy of the money orders she said she sent to Readon for the down payment.

Readon is suing WPLG TV for $50 million, claiming several stories reporting on his business practices ruined his reputation.

Readon is the pastor of the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church.

According to a court document, the church, located at 2125 NW 155th St., is set to be auctioned off online on April 17.

Local 10 News has attempted to contact Readon for comment but has not yet heard back.

