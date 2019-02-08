Now you see it, now you don't! Car disappears from a South Florida dealership

PLANTATION, Fla. - When you take your car for service you expect it to be there when you go to pick it up, but that is not what happened to Scott Robbins.

Robbins said his gold 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible, valued at $10,000, was towed to Massey Yardley Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Plantation. It vanished after being serviced.

"I am guessing it is probably in the Dominican right now, on a boat somewhere," Robbins said.

Robbins had the car towed to the dealership, because he couldn't get it out of gear. On Dec. 6, he paid $1,735.26 to Massey Yardley Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. He said he told Mike Amato, a service adviser at the dealership, that he would return from Massachusetts in January.

"The day before I showed up in Florida, I called to say I would be there and they said, 'It’s no longer here,'" Robbins said.

Ronald Jellis, the dealer's service manager, gave him several different versions about what happened.

"First, he said the city of Plantation was towing vehicles from the lot and got rid of it," Robbins said. "Then it was, 'Your friend came and paid for the car.' Finally he said, 'It must have been stolen.'"

The vehicle's SunPass offered clues. The electronic toll collection system records show Robbins' car was on the Turnpike at Sunrise Boulevard near the dealership the day before he called, and hours later passed southbound through the Golden Glades.

Robbins claims he had to dispute the 1,735.26 charge with his credit card company to get his money back on the repair.

"The service manager said, 'Just call the police! I don't want to deal with you,'" Robbins said.

Robbins reported the incident to the Plantation Police Department Jan. 11. According to the police report, officers determined the dealership didn't have video surveillance within the vicinity where the vehicle was parked.

Herb Yardley, who has been the face of the dealership's commercials since 1967, couldn't answer Robbins' questions either.

"We can’t be sure of how the car was taken from our lot," Yardley said. "We are not sure if it was stolen. We aren't sure of anything ... What he isn’t telling you is how abusive he has been about the process and how unreasonable he has been."

Robbins said Jellis, the dealer's service manager, told him this was not the first time a car has vanished from the dealership and then questioned why anyone would even want to steal the old car. Jellis refused to comment.

"There are more than 60 cars that come here every day for service," Yardley said. "You are reporting an incident that happens once in every four blue moons."

Plantation Police Department officers say there is no pattern of cars being stolen at this dealership. The dealership's solution is to let the insurance company handle the theft. Robbins is considering filing a lawsuit against the dealership.

"I have gotten nowhere," Robbins said. "They refuse to talk to me."

