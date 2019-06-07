Woman purporting to be Local 10 employee arrested

MIAMI - A woman accused of passing herself off as a Local 10 employee to scam people has been arrested.

Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier was at the Miami Police Department as Cadence Bryant, 52, was led away in handcuffs Friday morning.

Bryant faces charges of petit theft and organized scheme to defraud.

"There she is. Hey, Cadence, how you doing today?" Weinsier asked as the elevator door opened and Bryant was escorted out of the station by police. "You said it wasn't you when we talked to you the other day, remember? What do you say today? You said I had the wrong person, Cadence."

Bryant is suspected of duping restaurant owners and caterers into handing over food and cash by claiming to be an executive at WPLG.

Marie Hyacinthe, who owns Buffet Creole in Lauderhill, said she received a call from a woman claiming to be "Sharon," who worked for Local 10 and wanted to hire her as the station's exclusive caterer.

Marie Hyacinthe came to Local 10 looking to get paid. She says a woman named "Sharon" told her she worked at Local 10 and wanted to hire her to be the station's exclusive caterer.

"She was going to give me a down payment of $8,000," Hyacinthe said.

Sharon told Hyacinthe to bring the food and $200 in cash to a woman named "Tiffany," who was shopping for party favors at a Liberty City 99¢ Store, and then come directly to Local 10 to be paid back. Sharon said Tiffany had run out of money for the party favors.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video of Bryant with the food and money Hyacinthe gave her.

Weinsier reported that Bryant has a long criminal history, having been convicted of theft and fraud in the past.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said an officer spotted Bryant near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street and took her into custody.

"She is now going to be placed behind bars, where she belongs," Delva said.

