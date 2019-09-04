Local chef spearheads effort to provide food, supplies for thousands of Bahamians in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Thanks to the efforts of celebrity chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, more than 60 pallets of much-needed supplies were loaded onto a cargo ship bound for the Bahamas.

Those supplies included nonperishable items, water, fresh fruit, utensils and cooking supplies.

All the items were purchased by the organization.

Some members told Local 10 that crews were already on the ground before Hurricane Dorian hit the island chain.

The group says they fed around 3,000 people on Tuesday and plan to feed thousands more over the next week.

