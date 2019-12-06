14-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at Lauderdale Lakes schools

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 14-year-old girl for falsely reporting bomb threats which caused evacuations at two Lauderdale Lakes schools on Thursday.

Officials say the first threat was phoned into Lauderdale Lakes Middle School at 9 a.m., with the second threat called into Oriole Elementary School at 9:19 a.m. Both schools were evacuated as a precaution and the threats were determined to be unfounded.

Detectives were able to identify the caller as a student at Boyd Anderson High School. The teen later confessed to making the phone threats.