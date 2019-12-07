Sunrise police sergeant arrested on multiple charges, officials say

SUNRISE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Sunrise Police Department was arrested Friday on multiple charges, officials said.

Roger Krege, an 18-year veteran of the force, was arrested on multiple criminal charges, which include racketeering, unlawful copying of an article containing trade secrets, use of confidential criminal justice information, theft and multiple counts of official misconduct, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

Officials said the department first became aware of a possible abuse of Krege’s official position and authority as a public servant in late April 2018. Chief Anthony Rosa ordered an investigation to determine if any criminal conduct had occurred.

The investigation uncovered more acts of official misconduct and abuse of authority. Officials said the evidence showed a pattern of activity that revealed Krege illicitly and continually gathered information that was not lawfully available to him.

“This pattern demonstrated that Krege continually used his position of trust within the department to compromise some of the most sensitive information held by the department,” the department’s release read. “Sadly, this behavior created an unacceptable risk to the safety of both confidential informants and undercover officers. Krege’s pattern of abuse of his position of trust included theft, disclosure of protected information and falsifying of official documents.”

Local 10 News reported in September that Krege was under investigation and allegedly put confidential informants in danger. In March 2017, Local 10 News also reported that Krege was issued a written reprimand after being investigated for allegedly grabbing the director of human resources for the city of Sunrise by the hair and saying, “You’re mine.”

Krege has been on administrative leave since Sept. 12. Officials said Krege is being placed on unpaid leave, and his status with the department will be reviewed through the proper processes required by the collective bargaining agreement and Florida statutes.

“It is important for the citizens of the city of Sunrise and the state of Florida to know that the Sunrise Police Department holds its officers to the highest standard of professionalism and will investigate any criminal conduct with integrity and diligence,” the department’s release read.

Officials said the Sunrise Police Department worked in conjunction with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office in this investigation.