President Trump speaks at 2 South Florida events as impeachment hearings loom

With impeachment hearings looming in just two days, President Trump on Saturday spoke at a couple of events in South Florida.

Trump stepped off a plane in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon, just a couple of days before Congress will hear more arguments on his impeachment.

He addressed those hearing before heading to South Florida.

“The impeachment thing is a total hoax,” Trump said. “The numbers have totally swung our way. They don’t want to see impeachment, especially in the swing states. They’ve swung our way. I’ve never seen a swing like this because people realize it’s a total hoax.”

Once in Florida, Trump’s first stop was in Aventura, where people lined the streets to see his motorcade go by.

He spoke at the Republican Party of Florida’s 2019 Statesman Dinner and then moved north to Hollywood for the Israeli American Council’s National Summit, where he was greeted by cheers.

“The Jewish state has never had a better friend in the White House than your president, Donald J. Trump,” he said.

At the summit, Trump talked about job growth before moving to Israeli-American relations, which he said are stronger than ever before.

He said his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, could be the last hope for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

“I love deals and I used to hear the toughest of all deals is peace with Israel and the Palestinians,” Trump said. "That’s the toughest of all deals but if Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done.”

Outside, a man was taken out of his car and handcuffed. Bystanders said the man tried to drive down an area that was blocked off.