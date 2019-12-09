20-foot ‘Indescribably beautiful’ leg lamp inflatable appears at ‘A Christmas Story’ house

CLEVELAND – Ralphie’s father said it was a “major award,” but who knew it would end up being this major?

A 20-foot inflatable leg lamp is now on display in front of the house used in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” in Cleveland.

The leg is identical to the one Mr. Parker won in the movie, although this one is much larger.

Fans of the movie can see the giant leg, which is “indescribably beautiful,” in front of the home, which is open all year long.

