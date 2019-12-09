Downtown Miami domestic disturbance leaves woman hospitalized

MIAMI – A couple involved in an early morning dispute left a woman hospitalized and a man thought to be armed inside an apartment Monday morning, officers said.

Miami Police Department officers were called to a domestic disturbance call near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street sometime around 9 a.m. Monday in the X Miami apartment building.

According to a Miami police spokeswoman, the dispute caused an injury to a woman’s right eye and she was sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital to evaluate and treat the injury.

As police officers attempted to make contact with the man inside an apartment, they discovered he may be intoxicated and armed, Officer Kiara Delva said.

The man was detained sometime around 10 a.m. without incident, Delva said.

This is an ongoing investigation.