CDC issues warning to throw away salad kits after E. coli outbreak

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control has issued a warning to consumers about a popular salad kit linked to E. coli infections in multiple states.

Officials say the infections are linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits. At least eight people from three states have been infected with the outbreak strain as of December 9, WLS reports.

Of the three people hospitalized because of infection, one developed kidney failure.

The salad kits have a best-before date up to and including December 7, 2019, with the ID code UPC 0 71279 30906 4, and begins with the lot code Z.

The CDC recommends throwing away the kits, even if some of the salad has already been eaten and no one got sick. Consumers are also being told to wash and sanitize drawers and refrigerator shelves where the kits may have been stored.

E. coli infection symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.