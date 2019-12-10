Police search for missing Pembroke Pines man possibly suffering from brain surgery side effects

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing Pembroke Pines man who may be suffering from the side effects of recent brain surgery.

Collie Walker, 39, was last seen this morning in the area of Southwest 118th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street. Police say he left on foot and went in an unknown direction.

Walker, who is 6′ 1″ and approximately 135 lbs., is wearing red and black pajama bottoms, a white top and gray socks.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-764-HELP.