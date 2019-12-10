Police searching for missing Sunrise man last seen at Walgreens

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police confirm they are searching for a local man last seen over a week ago on surveillance video inside a Walgreens location.

Luis Andrés Toledo Mazuera, 28, hasn’t been seen since he was caught on video buying something at a Tamarac Walgreens at 11 p.m. on December 1.

Mazuera’s mother said Luis phoned her the night he disappeared saying he was two miles from his Sunrise home, but he never arrived at the house.

Luis, who is 5′ 8″ and 170 lbs, was driving a 2017 Gray Hyundai Tucson with Florida license AIQF94.

Anyone with information on Mazuera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sunrise Police Department at (954) 746-3370