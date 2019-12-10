Police try to ID gunman who robbed same Subway sandwich shop twice in 4 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are trying to identify a man who robbed the same Subway sandwich shop in Fort Lauderdale on two different occasions earlier this year.

Both armed robberies were captured on surveillance video.

The first robbery occurred Oct. 8 at the Subway restaurant at 201 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Surveillance video shows two armed men enter the restaurant at 9:40 p.m. and demand money from the register.

During the robbery, one of the men jumps over the counter as the employee empties out all the cash from the register.

The video shows the other robber pacing back and forth, apparently acting as a lookout.

Four days later, the same Subway was robbed again.

Surveillance video of the Oct. 12 robbery shows a gunman enter the restaurant shortly after 10:30 p.m. and demand money from the register.

As the employee empties out the cash drawer, the gunman jumps the counter, startling another employee cleaning off tables in the background.

Investigators noted that, like in the video before, the gunman who jumped the counter was wearing dark FILA shoes.

Detectives believe the same man is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is asked to call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-6070.