Police search for pair of crooks after couple robbed at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI – Police are trying to find two men who held a couple at gunpoint in Miami.

The armed robbery occurred on the evening of Dec. 1 along Northwest 36th Street.

Miami police on Tuesday released surveillance video of the robbery.

It shows a man standing on the side of the street, removing a necklace and other jewelry and placing them on the ground.

Another man can be seen, holding a gun, walking into the camera's view to pick up the jewelry.

The victim can then be seen holding his hands in the air as he walks away.

Police said the gunman and an accomplice who was driving the getaway car -- possibly a white Chrysler 200 -- took off toward Northwest 12th Avenue.

One of the men was later seen on surveillance video trying to make a purchase using the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.