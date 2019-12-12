Red Robin employee stabs co-worker during dispute about washing dishes, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Red Robin employee stabbed his co-worker in a dispute about who would wash the dishes, police said.

Dale Holmes, 40, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

According to a police report, a witness said Holmes and the victim, Freddy Garcia, were arguing about who was going to wash the dishes when they left the kitchen and walked to an alleyway behind the Red Robin at The Falls.

A few minutes later, Garcia returned to the kitchen and said Holmes had stabbed him.

Holmes told police that Garcia grabbed his neck and punched him, prompting Holmes to pull out a knife and stab him multiple times, according to the report.

He was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.