Semi-truck skids off Florida’s Turnpike exit ramp, into retention pond

PLANTATION, Fla. – A semi-truck crashed into a retention pond Thursday morning off Florida's Turnpike.

The driver told Local 10 News he and his son were getting off the turnpike when the truck hydroplaned, went off the exit ramp at Sunrise Boulevard and ended up in the retention pond.

Emergency crews rescued Ronnie Chambers and his son. Then tow trucks worked to get the truck out of the water.

The southbound entrance ramp to the turnpike was closed at Sunrise Boulevard as crews worked to remove the truck.

Chambers said it was a scary moment.

“Fire-rescue asked me can I touch the bottom and I said, ‘No, I’m sinking,’” Chambers recalled. “I’m looking at everything around thinking, ‘Oh my God, I hope there aren’t any gators.’”

A representative from Lanter Distributing said he’s thankful the driver is OK.