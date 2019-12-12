South Florida man claims ‘voices’ told him to kill wife with knife, claw hammer

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday after telling deputies that "voices" in his head told him to kill a woman, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

Wilfrid Buteau, 54, of Lake Worth, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Buteau called 911 and told the dispatcher, "I think I need the police. I think I killed (redacted)."

Buteau told the 911 dispatcher that she had been abusing him for 14 years. He told the dispatcher that he stabbed her in the neck and hit her with his hammer.

According to the affidavit, he told deputies that "voices told me to kill her."

Deputies found the woman's body on the living room floor.

"There were numerous defects to her face and head area and there was a claw hammer that was impaled into her right eye socket," the affidavit said. "A blanket was wrapped around her neck, which upon removal revealed a large cut across the throat area."

Deputies said they also found a blood-stained knife on the floor next to the victim.

Buteau was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.