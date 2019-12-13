Commissioner Bogen, shelter director to work together to improve conditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dogs in dirty kennels after Thanksgiving break is just the latest in a long list of negligence at a Broward County animal shelter, animal rights activists claim.

On Friday, Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen met with county residents and animal rights advocates to address concerns in the commission chambers in Fort Lauderdale about conditions at Broward County’s Animal Care and Adoption Shelter.

Among the concerns by advocates were the conditions of kennels, the capacity of animals in the shelter and staffing and medical care for the animals.

“Right now, it’s got a lot of problems and we’re going to improve on them,” Bogen said.

Video sent to Local 10’s Hatzel Vela by concerned volunteers showed dogs in dirty kennels following Thanksgiving weekend in what they said were unsanitary conditions.

Director of Animal Care and Adoption Henry Sneizek said the center was going to analyze every suggestion and work on improving the shelter following Friday’s meeting.

In the meantime, animal rights advocates want immediate action for the animals.

“We’re asking them to make sure the dogs get out every day, make sure the kennels are clean” animal advocate Wendy Schugar said. “These are the basics.”

Commissioner Bogen said among the next steps are to bring in an industry expert with 30-plus years of experience for up to a week to build an action plan for improvement.