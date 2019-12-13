Family of innocent bystander killed in shootout wants answers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of Richard Cutshaw, the man killed in the crossfire of a police shooting in Miramar that left four dead, is asking for answers to learn what really happened on the day of his death.

The 70-year-old Cutshaw was shot to death on Dec. 5 when police opened fire on two suspects who had kidnapped a UPS driver and took his truck on a cross-county chase that ended at Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway. The UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, was also killed during the shootout.

The two suspects, Ronnie Hill and Lamar Alexander, were gunned down.

Cutshaw’s family has hired an attorney to learn more about the events that led to his death.

“We need to make sure this incident is not overlooked or swept under the rug.” said attorney Adrian Mendiondo. "It is a miracle that only two innocent persons were killed, and we have promised Richard’s family that we will do everything in our power to hold those responsible accountable.”

Cutshaw was a union representative at the time of his death and was within a couple years of retirement. His family is still looking for answers as to what led to his death.

“What happened to Richard is a tragedy that no other family should have to bear." the family said in a statement released Friday. “He was sitting in his car on his way from a job he loved, when the intersection around him erupted into a warzone. We cannot make sense of what happened to him; it’s unfathomable.”