Free Firehouse Subs today if your name is Jason, Crystal or Richard

MIAMI – If you’re name is Jason, Crystal or Richard, get yourself to a Firehouse Subs today for a FREE sub.

The company’s Name Day promotion allows anyone with those names to get a free medium sub at any U.S. location on Friday. Today’s names were chosen with a special Friday the 13th theme.

Other than, you know, Richard.

There are 19 Firehouse subs locations in South Florida, so if you were lucky enough for your parents to name you Jason, Crystal or Richard, what are you waiting for?

Of course, you’ll need to show ID to ward off any shenanigans.