Recycling truck catches fire in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A recycling truck making the rounds in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood caught fire Friday.

Crews rushed to the scene at Taft Street and Hiatus Road after the Waste Pro truck became engulfed in flames. Residents could be seen outside their homes watching the fire.

Smoke continued to billow out of the back of the truck even after flames were extinguished.

There is no word yet on why the truck caught fire or whether anyone was injured.

