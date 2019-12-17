1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in North Lauderdale shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE – Two men were shot just before 7 a.m. Tuesday in a North Lauderdale neighborhood, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 7701 SW 10th Court where two men were found shot.

North Lauderdale fire rescue pronounced one man dead at the scene. He was later identified by family members as 36-year-old Wyslert Fraise.

A second unidentified victim was taken to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries, BSO confirmed.

A tarp was seen over a white vehicle with at least one bullet hole in the rear passenger door. It’s unclear who the vehicle belonged to or what the victims were doing in the area.

Fraise, a father of two adult daughters, was dropping off a friend before he was heading into work, family members said. The family believes the two men shot were unintended targets.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates as they become available.