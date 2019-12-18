BSO courthouse deputy reassigned after ‘conduct unbecoming’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff's Office courthouse deputy is the focus of an internal investigation after he allegedly told jurors in an upcoming trial to find a defendant guilty.

According to a memorandum from the BSO, Deputy Roberto Aspuru has been placed on restricted administrative assignment for "discretion" and "conduct unbecoming an employee."

The trial for Lateef Garnes was reset Wednesday in court. He is accused of shooting two people in Lauderhill in 2013.

According to Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic, Aspuru was allegedly overheard telling jurors last week to find Garnes guilty of all charges.

"It's BSO 101 to learn not to say something like that to potential jurors," defense attorney Richard Rosenbaum said.

Aspuru has been placed on paid restricted administrative assignment pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.