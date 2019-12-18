Pedestrian struck, killed by off-duty firefighter’s SUV

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said an off-duty firefighter was traveling west on Southwest 104th Street near Southwest 147th Avenue when his SUV struck the man who was trying to cross the intersection.

The driver remained at the scene.

A Hialeah firefighter remains at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash.

Zabaleta said the driver had the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.