40-foot boat catches fire at Florida Keys marina

Firefighters spend about 30 minutes battling flames

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

A 40-foot boat burns at the Marathon Marina and RV Resort. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MARATHON, Fla. – A 40-foot boat caught fire Friday morning in the Florida Keys.

The boat began burning shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Marathon Marina and RV Resort.

Monroe County sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No serious injuries were reported, but a neighboring boat had minor heat damage.

