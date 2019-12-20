40-foot boat catches fire at Florida Keys marina
Firefighters spend about 30 minutes battling flames
MARATHON, Fla. – A 40-foot boat caught fire Friday morning in the Florida Keys.
The boat began burning shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Marathon Marina and RV Resort.
Monroe County sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.
No serious injuries were reported, but a neighboring boat had minor heat damage.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.