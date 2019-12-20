Man killed in southwest Miami-Dade County rollover crash
Cause of crash under investigation
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.
The fatal crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 127th Avenue.
A view from Sky 10 showed an overturned vehicle on its roof. A second vehicle appeared to have crashed into a bus stop.
Miami-Dade police said one person was in custody on suspicion of drunken driving.
Homicide detectives were investigating.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.