Man killed in southwest Miami-Dade County rollover crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 127th Avenue.

A view from Sky 10 showed an overturned vehicle on its roof. A second vehicle appeared to have crashed into a bus stop.

Miami-Dade police said one person was in custody on suspicion of drunken driving.

Homicide detectives were investigating.