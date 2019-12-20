Student’s cell phone video confirms sex with teacher

DORAL, Fla. – A Doral teacher was arrested Friday after police were notified by school officials that she was having sex with one of her 15-year-old students.

According to Doral Police, an anonymous email sent to a school employee at Doral Academy Preparatory School alerted officials of the relationship.

Desiree Christina Cartin Rodriguez of Doral was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

Detectives spoke with the 15-year-old who told them that he had been having sexual relations with Mrs. Rodriguez. The student told police the relationship began in late August of 2019. According to the victim, he would stay in Rodriguez’s classroom during lunch hours and after school where they kissed on two separate occasions. He said the teacher would also pick him up at his home in her car and they would “engage in sexual conduct.” He stated that Rodriguez performed oral sex on him. The incident was captured on video by the teenager’s cellphone, which was provided to police.

After reviewing the video, detectives confirmed that the individuals were clearly identified as the 15-year-old student and Rodriguez.

Rodriguez admitted to the relationship when detectives interviewed her; she was taken into custody.

Rodriguez, an English teacher at Doral Academy Preparatory School, acquainted herself with parents on the school’s website: “I am thrilled to introduce myself as your child’s English teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. I graduated magna cum laude from Florida International University.” The school has since taken the teacher’s picture and information off of its website.