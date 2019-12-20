Woman flees Baker Act hearing

Miami – A 29-year-old woman is missing after leaving the grounds of Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital on Thursday where she was supposed to undergo a Baker Act hearing.

The Baker Act or The Florida Mental Health Act of 1971 allows for the involuntary institutionalization and examination of someone who is deemed impaired to determine their own need for treatment.

Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau considers Esmeralda Coronel a missing person and an endangered adult. According to police, she suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and may be in need of services.

She has brown eyes and black hair and is 4-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. Coronel was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans before she fled the grounds of the hospital on foot at 1695 N.W. 9th Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.