Brazen thieves go on free shopping spree at Family Dollar

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A group of brazen shoppers at a Family Dollar store on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard got away with tons of merchandise, but left some of the goods behind in the parking lot along with one of their accomplices.

They were all caught on camera parading in and out of the Family Dollar at 680 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard and walking out with carts full of unpaid items, then packing up their car. They filled the cart, and the parked car, again and again. The clerk said they walked in and out of the store three or four times.

“They were bold. They were pretty bold to do that,” said the Family Dollar clerk who didn’t want to be identified.

They stole toys, personal hygiene projects and pretty much anything they could grab.

By the fourth trip, the clerk went after the women. He said he yelled at them but they seemed unfazed until they noticed he had taken down the vehicle’s license plate number.

The thieves jumped in the car, but left one of the women behind along with merchandise strewn throughout the parking lot. The woman who was left can be seen in the video running after the getaway car.

Hallandale Beach Police Department want to talk to the women to find how how this holiday shopping spree went so wrong so fast.

If you know who the women are or have information, call Hallandale Beach police at (954) 457-1400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.