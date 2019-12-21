Want a job? Census Bureau needs 10,000 SoFla workers

MIAMI, Fla. – Representatives from the United States Census Bureau were in South Florida hoping to recruit up to 10,000 temporary workers.

“These are primarily census taker jobs. These are people who, when we hire them we will train them. They will follow up with households that have not self responded to the census already,” said Tim Olson, who is in charge of hiring workers for the Census Bureau nationwide.

Olson says people in Miami-Dade and Broward counties should apply immediately and, if hired, they will begin training in April. Actual work begins in early May and continues through early July. Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.

The United States Census Bureau is looking for workers in South Florida.

To apply for a census job, go to 2020census.com/jobs. Requirements are that you must be a United States citizen and be 18 years of age or older. Workers will be paid up to $17.50 an hour.

A lot is riding on the census results, including how many members of Congress and how many state lawmakers Florida gets, plus billions of dollars in federal grant money.

Olson assures the public that their information will be kept confidential.

“Personal information will never be shared outside of the census bureau," Olson said. "There is nothing to fear from taking part in the census.”