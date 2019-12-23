Girl calls 911 saying grandfather fatally shot her parents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After fatally shooting his son and daughter-in-law, a 69-year-old grandfather threatened to kill his granddaughter at gun point, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. A 911 dispatcher told the girl to run and she survived.

Martinez held his granddaughter at gun point, and he said, “I’ll kill you too bi**h,” according to police.

Officers arrested Carlos Martinez, 69, on Sunday for the double murder at the Lakes on the Green community, and he remained in jail on Monday.

The grandfather had been living with the murder victims -- his 49-year-old son and his 52-year-old daughter-in-law Julia Martinez -- in a garage apartment of the couple’s home near the 8900th block of Northwest 187th Avenue.

Martinez’s granddaughter was in her room in the residence when she told officers that at first she thought she had heard fireworks, but when she heard her grandfather yelling, she rushed outside to investigate.

The girl, whose age hasn’t been released, told officers that she found her 49-year-old father and mother wounded and a gun-wielding Martinez. Both of her parents were unresponsive and bleeding.

“I heard the granddaughter shouting at the grandfather, ‘Abuelo! Por qué? Por qué? Por qué?',” neighbor Lenny Lakomy said. It was Spanish for “Grandfather, Why?”

Martinez alleged response in Spanish: “He’s a motherf***er and bad son!”

Martinez barricaded himself in the home for about two hours. After the SWAT team intervened, police officers arrested him about 1 a.m. Sunday. Martinez declined to be interviewed by homicide detectives, the arrest report said.