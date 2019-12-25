2 dead after Christmas Day car accident in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed in a car accident in Margate on Christmas morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Royal Palm Boulevard off 441. Officials say the Honda Civic veered off the road and slammed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected from the car.

The car’s driver, 24-year-old Craig Williams, and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Reyana Sanaa of Lauderhill, were killed in the collision. Firefighters believe the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident.

Williams’ uncle, Wilber Ebanks, said Williams had just left a family party and was on his way home with Sanaa at the time of the crash. Ebanks believes Williams lost control of his car, which caused the accident.

“I was at home with my grandkids opening up gifts, call came in: Craig’s in an accident and its bad." said Ebanks. “That was his hobby, you know. Cars. He built the car from scratch.”

Parts from the car were strewn all over the road as investigators began collecting pieces to determine the cause of the accident.