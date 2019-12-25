Camillus House serves up holiday meals for Miami homeless

MIAMI – As millions around the world celebrate Christmas, the homeless in South Florida were treated to a holiday meal of their own Wednesday.

In what has become an annual tradition, volunteers at Camillus House in Miami served up a special Christmas brunch to the homeless and for those who live at the facility.

Nearly 300 people were served in an effort to make the season brighter for those who are less fortunate.

“It’s an opportunity for us to share what is a very special day for most of us.” said Camillus House CEO Hilda Fernandez. "We’re with our families at home, and today Camillus House is their family so we’re able to provide for them a really great meal and a chance for some hospitality and to be with our family today.

All those who participated in the Christmas meal also received a gift bag which included a blanket and toiletries.