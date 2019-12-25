79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Local News

Police sign uses holiday song to remind drivers not to drink, drive on Christmas

Tags: Christmas, Holidays
The Freetown, Massachusetts Police Department used a holiday classic to remind everyone not to drink and drive.
The Freetown, Massachusetts Police Department used a holiday classic to remind everyone not to drink and drive. (Freetown Police Department)

FREETOWN, Mass. – A very creative police department used its poetic skills to remind people not to drink and drive on Christmas.

Using the popular holiday classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town," the Freeport (Mass.) Police Department changed the lyrics to send a very important message.

“He see you when you’re speeding. He knows when you don’t brake. He knows if you’ve had a few, so don’t go over .08”

The department shared the message on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.