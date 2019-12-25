Police sign uses holiday song to remind drivers not to drink, drive on Christmas
FREETOWN, Mass. – A very creative police department used its poetic skills to remind people not to drink and drive on Christmas.
Using the popular holiday classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town," the Freeport (Mass.) Police Department changed the lyrics to send a very important message.
“He see you when you’re speeding. He knows when you don’t brake. He knows if you’ve had a few, so don’t go over .08”
The department shared the message on its Facebook page.
