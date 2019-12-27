Family packs courtroom to tell judge drunk driver should stay locked up

FORT LAUDERDALE – Family members of Tandy McNealy-White packed a Broward County courtroom to learn the fate of a 28-year-old man who investigators say was drunk when the vehicle he was driving struck and killed the 49-year-old woman.

Bob LaFrance of North Lauderdale faced a Broward County judge Friday, nearly a month after investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said he crashed the 2016 Ford Mustang he was driving into McNealey-White’s 2018 Black Mercedes SUV just before 4 a.m. Dec. 1.

More than 30 of her family members gathered and watched as the defense pushed for a bond for LaFrance. But they were there to state their case.

“He ruined two lives. His family and ours, so why let him out again and ruin someone else’s life?” said Sierra Brown, the daughter of the victim.

Traffic homicide detectives said LaFrance’s car was heading north on State Road 7 near 42nd Street in Lauderdale Lakes, while McNealey-White was in the southbound lanes attempting to turn into a shopping center when she was hit. LaFrance’s Mustang came to a stop after hitting a tree.

The police report from the Dec. 1 crash states that the front of the Ford struck the right side of the Mercedes-Benz in a “T-bone” style collision. The impact caused the Ford to veer off the right on the roadway where it struck a tree, rotated and came to a final rest inside the plaza parking lot. The Mercedes-Benze rolled as a result of the impact, coming to rest on its roof.

McNealey-White was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

In the arrest report, obtained by Local 10, information from investigators on the scene stated that LaFrance was driving 111.9 miles per hour and that toxicology reports showed he had a blood alcohol content of .25, three times over the legal limit. At the time of the crash, LaFrance’s license had been suspended.

Patricia Becford, sister of the victim, took the stand and said: “Do you believe the judge should give the defendant bond today and have him released? No. Why is that? Because just like he did that night, he might go do it again.”

After reviewing the criminal history of the defendant, which included driving with a suspended license, failing to appear in court, and a charge of attempted armed burglary, the judge ordered no bond for LaFrance.

LaFrance faces a number of charges including DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended license and vehicular homicide. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 21 years. LaFrance is scheduled back in court March 13, 2020.

His attorney has already entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of LaFrance.