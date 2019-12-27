Man shot multiple times; driven to hospital by relative

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman called 911 after she drove her relative suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital, officers said.

Just after 4:20 a.m. Miami-Dade police officers responded to gunfire at the 7500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue only to find no victim or shooting scene, authorities confirmed.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers received a call from a woman who told her that she drove an adult male relative with multiple gunshots to his upper torso to North Shore Medical Center, Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said.

The victim was later taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

According to Thomas, detectives returned to the area of the original shooting to gather evidence.