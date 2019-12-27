Detectives ask for help with double murder case in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As detectives build their case against a grandfather who is accused of unleashing a family tragedy days before Christmas, they are asking the public for help.

Carlos Manuel Martinez Sr. stands accused of fatally shooting his son Carlos Martinez Jr., 49, and his daughter-in-law Julia Caridad Martinez Garcia before threatening to kill his granddaughter at gun point on Dec. 21 in northwest Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, while the 69-year-old grandfather is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, detectives released a request for information to the public. He is facing two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Martinez Garcia, 52, was an entrepreneur. Florida records show she had been a licensed real estate agent since 2016 and the registered agent of two Miami-Dade businesses, Behavior Analysis Best Improvements, Inc. and the S & C Home Health Care Inc.

Police officers found the couple dead in the driveway of Martinez Garcia’s two-story house at 8920 NW 187 St. in the Lakes On The Green community. It took officers about two hours to arrest the accused killer as he refused to surrender.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the double murder to call 305-471-2400 at extension 2356 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.