State Representative issues statement on uncle’s shooting death

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – The mystery of who killed a Southwest Miami-Dade man on the morning of Christmas Eve continues to puzzle relatives, including his nephew, Florida State Representative Kionne McGhee, who issued a statement Friday on his uncle’s shooting death.

The victim, 57-year-old Dennis McGhee, was shot just after 10 a.m. outside a home near S.W. 266th Street and S.W. 139th Avenue.

Family members said he had just finished cutting his niece’s lawn and walked back to his home to put away equipment when a neighbor heard gunfire.

Kionne McGhee (D-Fla.), who represents the 117th District, which includes central Miami-Dade County, called the shooting death “another senseless gun-related death during holidays of peace and love.”

The written statement continued: “Losing a loved one is always hard, but to have Dennis taken from our family in such a terrible and avoidable way on Christmas Eve is absolutely heartbreaking. We’re thankful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. Even more, we are comforted to know that his works and memory will live on for years to come.”

Neighbor Elija Bemley said he heard shots on the morning of Christmas Eve that he described as “rapid fire.” When he went outside, he found McGhee’s body.

McGhee’s family believes that the shooting could be a case of mistaken identity, but Miami-Dade police have not confirmed that information.

The state representative commented that his uncle was known and beloved in his community. “He leaves behind a wife, children, and countless loving friends and relatives,” according to the statement.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church. 22769 S.W. 120t Ave., Goulds, Fl.

Miami-Dade police continue to search for who shot and killed McGhee and are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.