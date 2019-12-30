7-year-old girl wounded by shattered glass during shooting in Miami

MIAMI – A man was shot and a girl was wounded by shattered glass during a shooting Monday in Miami.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. near Northwest Second Court and Northwest 77th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot and a girl who was injured by broken glass during the shooting.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue officials said the victims, a 19-year-old man and 7-year-old girl, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries. Both are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.