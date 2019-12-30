Dead rodent and droppings found in Keys restaurant kitchen

KEY WEST, Fla. – A state inspector found a dead rodent and rodent droppings in the kitchen at Camille’s in Key West.

It’s the second time Camille’s has been ordered shut.

Roach issues were found in three Davie restaurants.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned except Pollo Tipico have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and then a re-inspection.

CAMILLE’S

1202 SIMONTON STREET

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 12/18/19

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/10/18

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed dead rodent trapped in a snap trap on the kitchen floor under the prep table located in the kitchen.”

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings on the kitchen floor behind the Tandori oven located on the kitchen cook line. Observed approximately 12 rodent droppings located on the top of the dish machine located in the kitchen."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Kitchen racks located across from the cook line."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Bread bin in the kitchen."

“Slicer blade guard soiled with old food debris.”

EL DONKEY MEXICAN GRILL

10043 SW 72ND STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/17/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Water leaking from pipe/ceiling. Observed heavy drip of water leaking from the ceiling form a pipe in the ceiling into kitchen area: the water is heavily leaking from the ceiling on to the floor and into the 3-compartment dish wash sink, splashing walls and shelves. Soaked ceiling tiles that collapsed due to being soaked with water, fell into the 3-compartment sink. The establishment does not have a dish machine and no other means of ware washing available. Unable to properly wash, rinse and sanitize dishware and utensils, due to the water dripping/contamination from the ceiling. Also, the drainpipe of the kitchen hand wash sink is leaking onto the floor.”

“Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw beef (45°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (44°F - Cold Holding); cooked spinach (45°F - Cold Holding) in the reach-in cooler located in the kitchen, as per operator less than 2 hours, operator placed food in the walk-in cooler.”

BRANDON ASIAN CUISINE

6417 STIRLING ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 12/19/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach in hand sink 1 live roach on cook line wok station 1 live exterior of toaster oven 1 live roach on shelf under 3 compartment sink 1 live roach crawling on prep table in server area 3 live between tile and drywall on wall in server station."

"Dead roaches on premises. 2 Dead roaches by hand sink 12 dead roaches behind cook line 1 burner stove 1 dead roach on microwave Accumulated dead in track of ric where cases of beer is stored 1 dead on prep table were food was being prepped 2 dead roaches under prep table where package/ can foods stored 2 dead under prep sink off cook line 6 dead roaches and 1 egg sac on shelf under 3 compartment sink."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Containers of bean sprouts, 69f. Placed out less than 1 hr per manager. Sprouts placed on ice."

MAMA TOFU & MORE

6467 STIRLING ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 12/19/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 under HWS next to dishwasher 4 observed on floor next to prep table 30 live observed on takeout container boxes 3 observed on takeout boxes 1 live observed crawling above food prep table next to stove. 3 live observed walking by front counter 3 observed walking behind stove 3 observed next to flip top on the floor."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 6 small flying insects present next to dishwasher."

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. 4 spiders observed below To-go container storage area."

"No written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food. Manager states they discard food every four hours starting at 12:00pm."

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Can of Raid next to triple sink. Employee began spraying live roaches with pesticide. Advised employee that they cannot use household pesticides in a food service establishment.”

POLLO TIPICO

5011 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7(441)

ORDERED SHUT 12/27/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live in wheel of low boy reach on cook line. 6 live in flip top condenser panel on cook line 2 live in bag under takeout containers across from cook line 1 live on top of strainer in dish drying rack in same room as kitchen 5 live on pipes next to dishwasher in same room as the kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. 29 dead on glue trap on floor next to ice machine in kitchen 15 dead in crack of wall next to ice machine in kitchen 3 dead in front of WIC across from cook line 2 dead in bag on shelf with takeout containers across from cook line Employee began removing dead roaches."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. oxtail (46-58°F) and pork chunks cooling overnight (59-62°F) in deep pans."

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. oxtail (46-58°F) and pork chunks cooling overnight (59-62°F) in deep pans.”