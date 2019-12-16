Dadeland Mall restaurant ordered shut

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State records show several South Florida restaurants had sewage and or wastewater issues last week.

Sarku Japan, La Nueva Nicaragua and Golden Krust were all cited and their kitchen's ordered shut.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken IN Lauderdale Lakes was also shut due to a severe fly issue.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***SARKU JAPAN

DADELAND MALL

7501 NORTH KENDALL DRIVE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 12/09/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Possibly contamination due to gray waters inside walk-in cooler.”

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Inside the kitchen and prep area."

“Standing water or very slow draining water in handwash sink, three-compartment sink. Observed standing dirty water with food debris at three-compartment sink at the kitchen.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed huge part of the kitchen and prep area covered with gray waters. Gray waters also inside walk-in cooler Floor not draining at all.”

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Pots and pans at cook line with food debris."

"Soil residue in food storage containers. Soy sauce and sugar containers at cook line."

***LA NUEVA NICARAGUA

340 SW 109TH AVENUE

SWEETWATER

ORDERED SHUT 12/9/19

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Observed sewage water dumping in outside back door area."

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed inside kitchen area. Every time employee uses three-compartment sink the drain comes from kitchen drain. There is a pump that takes the sewage water to the back door and the drain comes up and down.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed gallo pinto rice (53°F - Cold Holding). As per operator the rice has been inside reach-in cooler overnight.”

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee washing dishes but not sanitizing them."

“Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed gallo pinto rice (53°F - Cold Holding). As per operator the rice has been inside reach-in cooler overnight.”

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed fried cheese (100°F - Hot Holding); enchiladas (100°F - Hot Holding); cooked fish (100°F - Hot Holding) in steam table in front counter. Employee reheated the items."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. Observed in kitchen area."

***ARAVITA COFFEE

18400 NW 75TH PLACE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 12/10/19

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 15+ live flies flying over the three compartment sink, 10+ live flies flying over the mop sink, 4 live flies on storage area, 6 live flies flying at the hall through the bathroom."

***KENTUCKY FRIEND CHICKEN

3298 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 12/12/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed over 10 live flies in dining area landing on drink machine and in and on nozzles and on ice tea nozzles -Observed 3 live flies landing on front service counter by cashiers. Observed 2 live flies landed on table in dining room Observed 1 live fly landing on ice machine in back room Observed 2 live flies landing on prep table and hot water nozzle in prep area 1 live flying around and landing on shelves with packaged seasoning 2 live in office area landing on counter."

"Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed employee handled cash, then touch food paper placed in takeout box and starting to serve food. Employee washed hand."

“Standing water in floor drain/floor drain draining very slowly. Observed standing water under prep table where microwaves are kept. Observed standing water under batter station on cook line . Operator dried all areas.**Repeat Violation**.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris in storage area, behind and under fryers. - Observed ceiling tiles with mold-like substance in dining area. -Observed walls behind storage racks in storage room with mold-like substance.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles. -Observed ice tea nozzles soiled -Observed ice dispenser with mold-like substance.”

***GOLDEN KRUST

4861 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 12/12/19

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Water backing up when using the three-compartment sink and hand sink. Observed when using hand sink water came back up through the floor drain in the kitchen. When draining three-compartment sink the water came back up from the drain in the kitchen. Observed gray water coming from the drain in the prep area. Observed water come up from the drain in front counter. When walking/ working in the kitchen and front counter water cannot be avoided due to the backflow of drains.”

“Objectionable odor in establishment.”