Dead rodent, droppings found in North Miami Dollar General

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – An Inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Dollar General on Northwest Seventh Avenue in North Miami Tuesday and found rodent issues.

A re-inspection was ordered.

The Inspector said if there is evidence of a "pest infestation" on the next inspection, a "stop-use" order will be issued for all receiving areas and the store will no longer be allowed to receive food items.

The Dollar General is open for business.

DOLLAR GENERAL

12915 NW 7TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE DECEMBER 17TH, 2019

14 VIOLATIONS

“Back room: Observed rodent on a glue trap, observed droppings on the floor between mop sink and door entry in the receiving area. Area cleared, swept, mopped and cleaned during the inspection.”

"Retail area: Observed dried product residue inside egg display cooler. Observed accumulation of food debris on shelving in milk cooler."

“No certificate food protection manager at the establishment.”