79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Local News

Miami house fire sends 4 kids to hospital , neighbors say

Condition of victims unknown

Tags: Miami, Fire
According to neighbors, a house fire at 3621 Northwest 18 Terrace in Miami sent four kids to a nearby hospital.
According to neighbors, a house fire at 3621 Northwest 18 Terrace in Miami sent four kids to a nearby hospital.

MIAMI – Miami Fire Department firefighters responded to a call of a residential house fire just before Noon Monday.

At around 11:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 3621 NW 18 Terrace to find the home on fire. Neighbors say that four children ran out of the home and officials were tending to them with unknown injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any other people were trapped inside the home as firefighters searched the home and put out the fire.

The children were taken to the hospital, witnesses said.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.