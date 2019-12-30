Miami house fire sends 4 kids to hospital , neighbors say

MIAMI – Miami Fire Department firefighters responded to a call of a residential house fire just before Noon Monday.

At around 11:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 3621 NW 18 Terrace to find the home on fire. Neighbors say that four children ran out of the home and officials were tending to them with unknown injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any other people were trapped inside the home as firefighters searched the home and put out the fire.

The children were taken to the hospital, witnesses said.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.