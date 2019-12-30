4-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 at Sheridan Street

Published: December 30, 2019, 9:25 am Updated: December 30, 2019, 11:50 am

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed Monday morning after a four-vehicle crash near the Sheridan Street exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were only minor injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., one lane remained closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Samantha Bryant advised drivers to take Florida’s Turnpike or U.S. Highway 441 as an alternate route.